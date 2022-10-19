Jana Kramer accused her ex-husband, former NFL player Mike Caussin, of infidelity when she filed for divorce in 2021. In a shocking new interview, the actor, country singer and multi-media personality claims that Caussin cheated on her with more than 13 different women over the course of their nearly 6-year marriage.

Kramer appears on a new episode of Red Table Talk that airs Wednesday (Oct. 19). She joins host Jada Pinkett Smith for a discussion about toxic forgiveness alongside Sheree Zampino and Nedra Glover Tawwab.

Kramer married Caussin on May 22, 2015, in Charlottesville, Va. They welcomed their first child, daughter Jolie Rae, in January of 2016, and separated shortly afterward following reports that Caussin had been unfaithful to his new wife with multiple women. He sought treatment for sex addiction, and the couple later reconciled and welcomed a son, Jace Joseph, in November of 2018.

The couple shared their struggles openly on their Whine Down podcast, as well as in a relationship book they wrote together. Kramer revealed that she was filing for divorce on April 21, 2021, and she accused Caussin of adultery in her legal filing.

She revealed that the divorce was finalized that July. In the new episode of Red Table Talk, she opens up about Caussin's repeated infidelities. When Pinkett Smith asks if Caussin had cheated with 13 different women, Kramer hesitatingly replies, "More."

"That has to be really painful," Pinkett Smith says, adding, "It's okay," as Kramer begins to get visibly emotional.

"I know we're both in better situations," Kramer says tearfully. "But I think about this year ... my kids won't wake up at my house on Christmas Day. That one's gonna hurt."

"That's not fair," she adds. "He took away my dream, too, of what I wanted for my family. That's not fair."

In a clip that premiered exclusively with Taste of Country, Kramer says that she tried over and over to believe in her former husband when he said that he would change.

"Every time he did cheat, and I would find out, there would be something different he would say that I would hold onto," she states. "Like, 'I'm gonna get baptized,' or, 'I'm gonna go to therapy every week' ... 'I'm never gonna do it again, because now I'm gonna be a better man.' I'm like, 'Ooh, I want that better man,'" she admits.

"So finally, last April when I caught him again, he said, 'Now I know I'll never do it again.' And I'm like, 'You know what? For that person, she's gonna be real lucky that you won't.' And that's when I left."

Zampino is Will Smith's ex-wife, and she joins the show to talk about her relationship with his current wife, host Pinkett Smith. Therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab reveals why people feel pressured to forgive before they're ready, and she also introduces what she terms her “unforgiveness revolution.”

The new episode of Red Table Talk airs on Wednesday at 9AM PT/12PM ET on Facebook Watch.

