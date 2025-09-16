Miranda Lambert has been on tour with Morgan Wallen this summer, and fans are freaking out over what she posted to her Instagram about him.

Lambert posted a reel to her Instagram declaring Wallen’s hit, “Cowgirls,” as her official “song of the summer.”

The video opens with Lambert singing “Cowgirls” on her tour bus to her husband, Brendan, while he eats—a goofy, fun-spirited side of Lambert we all love to see.

It then cuts to Lambert backstage in her dressing room, dancing and singing the lyrics: “Love you like a mustang / One hand on them giddy-up reins.”

Then, Ella Langley makes a surprise appearance in the reel, joining Lambert as they practice the song’s lyrics.

Whoever edited this video of Lambert knew exactly what they were doing, because the cuts are seamless and perfectly timed.

The final cut shows Lambert on stage with Wallen, performing “Cowgirls” to a sold-out crowd that’s singing the lyrics right back to them.

What Are Fans Saying About Lambert's Morgan Wallen Video?

Fans are flooding the comment section, freaking out in the best way, that Lambert’s “song of the summer” is Wallen’s hit.

"Omg, love this montage," one fan commented.

"The voices are so good together," said another.

"Can y'all put out a remix version together pretty plz," wrote someone else.

"I love how you’re just a girl," one fan shared. "You maintain your roots and don’t let this world get to you."

Get our free mobile app

Of course, there are some haters too...

One fan asked, “Does she ever wash that jean skirt?”

“She can sing, but she needs to work on her dance moves,” another said.

Regardless of how you feel about either artist, Lambert publicly supporting her fellow country star by declaring his hit as her official song of the summer for 2025 is a great look for both artists and for country music as a whole.

Does Miranda Lambert Have Kids?

No, Miranda Lambert doesn't have any children. She is, however, a step-mom to her husband's son, Landon, who is 7 years old.

What is Miranda Lambert's New Worth?

Celebrity Net Worth pegs Lambert's net worth at $60 million dollars.

PICTURES: See Inside Miranda Lambert's Luxurious Nashville Mansion Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is gorgeous, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views.

The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City most recently sold for $3.5 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker