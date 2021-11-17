Lana Scott is one step closer to winning the crown on Season 21 of The Voice. The promising star and Blake Shelton’s only remaining country contender entered into the Top 11 on Tuesday night (Nov. 16) midway through the results show.

Before hearing her name called, Scott, 28, was onstage crossing her fingers with three other contestants who were still at risk of being let go. They were Team Kelly Clarkson’s Gymani, Team John Legend’s Shadale, and Team Ariana Grande’s Ryleigh Plank.

Going into the show, Scott had dedicated a performance of Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind” to her father.

When long-running host Carson Daly asked her what her dad believing in her meant to her, she said, “My dad's belief in me all these years has been so consistent and unfaltered, and to have that kind of support system from a father to a daughter – I mean, I’ve been through a lot of change in my life.”

“I’ve lived in a bunch of places. I’ve had open doors and closed doors, but he shows up every time on time,” she continued. “So it really motivates me to never stop doing what I love, because I know he believes in me, too.”

As it turns out, Scott has more people believing in her, since she did not end up in the bottom three, competing for an Instant Save. After finding out that she is still in the running for the grand prize on the show, Scott looked stunned, walking over to her coach, Blake Shelton, to receive a giant hug from the superstar.

Thus far on The Voice, Scott has made her mark as one to beat, especially in the country category. For her blind audition, she earned two chair turns with Kelsea Ballerini’s “Hole in the Bottle.” She later turned out a memorable rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” and an epic collaboration of Maren Morris’ “Girl” with opponent Hailey Green.

Scott will now be competing against fellow Team Blake’s Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham, Team Ariana’s Jim and Sasha Allen and Holly Forbes, Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom, Hailey Mia, Gymani and Jeremy Rosado, and Team Legend’s Jershika Maple and Josh Vacanti.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.