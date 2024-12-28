Did You Spot Tim McGraw + Faith Hill’s Daughter, Audrey, on ‘Landman’?
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's newest smash, Landman, features an impressive all-star cast, but if you have been paying close attention, you may have also noticed a very special guest star on the show. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter, Audrey, has popped up on Landman more than once in recent weeks.
Audrey McGraw first appeared on Landman during Episode 5, titled "Where Is Home." She played the role of Shelby, who lives next door to the house Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) shares with two of his co-workers in a billion-dollar West Texas oil company, as well as his ex-wife Angela (Ali Larter) and their daughter, Ainsley (Michelle Randolph).
In that episode, Shelby waves Ainsley over when she's tanning by the pool and asks her if she wants to attend a party in the Patch, which is the locals' term for the oil fields that almost everyone who lives there depend on for their living.
McGraw reprised her role in Episode 7, titled "All Roads Leat to a Hole," which shows Ainsley attending the Patch party — with comically disastrous results.
McGraw graduated high school in 2020, and according to Hello! US, she then attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. She is also currently in a high-profile relationship with actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, who's best known for his starring role on the Netflix hit The Lincoln Lawyer.
According to IMDb, Landman marks Audrey McGraw's first screen credit.
Sheridan previously cast Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton in the epic Yellowstone prequel 1883, which told the story of how the early Duttons first came to settle on the land that eventually became the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S.
Tim McGraw recently turned to social media to wish Audrey a happy 23rd birthday:
Audrey is not the only one of McGraw and Hill's children to go into show business. Her sister Gracie recently debuted in an off-Broadway production of Babe.
The couple's other daughter, Maggie, earned a master's degree in Sustainability Science and Practice from Stanford University in 2021, after which she took a job on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., working as Rep. Jim Cooper's (D-Tenn.) staff assistant and legislative correspondent.
