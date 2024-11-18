Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie is a musical theater star! The country singer's oldest daughter made her debut in the off-broadway production Babe on Sunday (Nov. 17), with her father cheering her on.

The "One Bad Habit" singer shared a photo of Gracie standing in front of an advertisement for the show in New York City. She's got a smile on her face, with her arms stretched out at her sides, and the digital billboard behind her is flashing her name.

"So proud of our daughter Gracie!!!!!" McGraw writes with the photo. "Her billboard in Times Square for her play BABE with #ArlissHoward and @marisatomei. Opening Night Tonight!!!!!!!"

"Nov 17, 2024!!!! A date that we will remember forever in our family!!!!! he adds. "Proud Girl Dad!!!!!"

Gracie McGraw's Broadway Debut in Babe

News of Gracie's theatrical debut broke in September. The 27-year-old stars alongside Marisa Tomei and Arliss Howard in Babe, the story of one singer's pursuit of her musical dreams. Gracie plays the up-and-coming singer Katherine, while Tomei and Howard play music producers, Abby and Gus.

Babe first opened on Oct. 29 at the Pershing Square Signature Center, but made its New York premiere over the weekend. The production will run for a limited time, through Dec. 22.

Gracie is not the only musically-inclined child of McGraw and his wife Faith Hill: Their second daughter, Maggie, used to sing in a band while the couple's youngest, Audrey, is known to share videos of her vocal talent on social media.

McGraw is currently working on a new Netflix drama which follows the intense world of bull riding. Details surrounding the project have yet to be announced.