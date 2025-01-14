Landman star James Jordan has become one of show creator Taylor Sheridan's favorite go-to actors over the years, and in a new interview, he shares why he still finds it "constantly challenging" to collaborate with the high-powered writer and director.

Jordan first worked with Sheridan on his critically-lauded film Wind River, which dropped in 2017, one year prior to his breakthrough with Yellowstone. The film served as a precursor to many of the main themes of Yellowstone, and it also featured may of the same actors, including Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Hugh Dillon, Ian Bohen, Martin Sensmeier and Jordan.

He's gone on to work on Yellowstone, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Mayor of Kingstown, 1883, Lioness and Landman with Sheridan, and Jordan tells Taste of Country that every new project offers new growth opportunities.

"I think a great writer, a deep writer like Taylor is — like any writer that has depth to them — wants to find an ensemble of actors that he recycles," he reflects.

"I'm not the only one; he uses a handful of us over and over again. I think he likes to challenge us, to see how far he can push us, and to see what we bring to the table in regard to his storytelling," he adds.

"And also, I think he enjoys seeing us swing for the fences, trying to hit those home runs with his material. And when you have someone that poetic and that brilliant, who thoughtfully designs his stories so well, that's what attracts you as an actor. It's constantly challenging to play these people that he writes and bring them to life in such an interesting way."

Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, who works for a major West Texas oil company, procuring land rights and managing the people involved in various drilling projects — oftentimes through means that are neither entirely ethical nor strictly legal.

Jordan plays the role of Dale Bradley, a petroleum engineer who works for the same company and is one of Tommy's best friends, as well as his roommate. His character provides a degree of comic relief from some of the more serious themes of the show, but he also has some heavier scenes as part of the mix.

Jordan says his work with Sheridan is probably not done.

"I admire the man, and look at him as a mentor and a friend, and look forward to more," he states.

Landman was a huge success for Paramount's streaming service, Paramount+, setting new ratings records for the service in its first season, which wrapped on Sunday (Jan. 12).

Paramount has yet to announce a second season, but according to series star Demi Moore, filming for Landman Season 2 will commence in the early part of 2025. She let that news slip during an interview at the Cannes Film Festival in May of 2024, Deadline reports, but there's been no official confirmation.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser's Spectacular California Ranch Cole Hauser doesn't just play a rancher on Yellowstone, he's lived that life off-screen, too. The actor's 5-bedroom-6-bathroom, 5,402-square-foot rural home on a very private, double-gated three-acre parcel of land includes the lavish 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom main residence, as well as a guest house and a separate studio apartment. The main house runs completely on solar power and comes with a 3-car garage, with easy transitions between indoor and outdoor living spaces, and the exterior of the property includes a pool area and a hot tub, as well as fenced-in horse corrals. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Ryan Bingham's Gorgeous $2.45 Million Estate Yellowstone star and singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham has listed his 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,394-square-foot home in an exclusive area of Los Angeles for sale, and pictures show a beautiful, luxurious property that offers stunning mountain views. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Hassie Harrison's Spectacular $2.7 Million Villa Yellowstone star Hassie Harrison is selling her stunning villa in a private California canyon, and pictures show a rare property that's worth every penny of her nearly $2.7 million asking price.

Harrison's 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,579-square-foot home was built in 1958 and has since been updated into a Mediterranean-style villa.

The property is remarkably secluded, with just one small, private road leading to the gated front of the home. It opens onto soaring canyon views at the back of the property, and almost every interior room boasts stunning views out over the canyons, while the exterior boasts outdoor living spaces, a fireplace and more. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Actor Barret Swatek's $100 Million Malibu Estate Yellowstone actor Barret Swatek is selling her spectacular oceanfront estate in Malibu, and pictures show a bedazzling property that's one of the most upper-crust properties even in that illustrious zip code.

Swatek and her husband, former hedge fund manager Adam Weiss, are asking for just under $100 million for their 4-bedroom, 5.5-bathoom, 7,450-square-foot contemporary villa that sits directly beachside on the white sands of El Sol Beach, one of the most exclusive spots even according to Malibu standards. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

You Can Rent a Cabin on the Ranch From 'Yellowstone' - See Pictures The stunning Montana ranch that serves as the setting for the hit TV show Yellowstone offers cabins for rent, and the price includes tours of the set and ranch. Scroll below to see photos of the extraordinary property. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.