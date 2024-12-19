Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Shatters Paramount+ Ratings Records
Taylor Sheridan has done it again! On the heels of the successful Yellowstone finale, the writer, director and producer's newest show, Landman, has shattered all previous records to become the biggest new show in the history of Paramount Global's streaming service, Paramount+.
According to a press release, Landman officially reached 14.9 million households through the first four weeks of its debut season, making it the most-watched original show in Paramount+ history.
Sheridan and his producing partners, MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, now produce all five of the Top 5 original shows on Paramount+, including:
- Landman
- 1923
- Tulsa King
- Lioness
- 1883
Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, who works in the old fields of West Texas as a landman for a major oil company, securing the rights and managing the people involved in their various drilling projects. That job often involves having to skirt legal and ethical issues in order to get things done, which creates most of the show's drama and tension.
Former Mad Men star Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, former Heroes star Ali Larter and more are also part of the cast of Landman, which airs on Paramount+ on Sundays.
Sheridan has been on a major career roll. The Yellowstone series finale on Dec. 15 drew a reported 11.4 million viewers for Paramount Network, making it the most-watched episode in the history of the show. Season 5, Part 2 of Yellowstone was also the most-watched season of the show overall, as well as the most talked about on social media.
Sheridan shows no signs of slowing down. He's already announced a Yellowstone sequel titled The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, former Suits star Patrick J. Adams and former Lost star Matthew Fox.
Deadline reports that Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly have signed on to continue their roles in another Yellowstone sequel, with no further details available. Paramount has not confirmed that reporting.
Another season of the Yellowstone prequel 1923 is also on the way, and Sheridan is also reportedly working on another prequel titled 1944, though details are scarce.
Sheridan has also reportedly been working on a Yellowstone spinoff called 6666 for several years, and there have been scattered reports of a Yellowstone sequel titled 2024.
It's unclear if either 6666 and 1944 are currently in development or not.
