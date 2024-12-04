‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Scores Record Ratings for Paramount+
Landman has set a new ratings record with its debut on Paramount+, Paramount has revealed.
According to a press release from Paramount, Landman's premiere on Nov. 17 scored 14.6 million viewers during its first seven days across Paramount+ and linear preview, marking the biggest global premiere week so far for a Paramount+ original show.
The numbers are actually strengthening as the show gains traction; Landman Week 2, Day 1 reached 2.4 million households in the U.S., according to Paramount, rising a remarkable 60 percent from Week 1, Day 1, which reached 1.5 million.
Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, who works obtaining mineral rights for a major oil company and managing the people involved in its pumping projects.
In the high-stakes world of West Texas oil fields, that job often requires him to engage in morally and legally ambiguous activities to get things done.
The show also stars Ali Larter, Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, Michelle Randolph, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan and more.
The show is currently four episodes into a 10-episode first season, with the fifth episode set to air on Sunday (Dec. 8).
READ MORE: I Think Landman Might Be Ever Better Than Yellowstone — Here's Why
Landman is the latest offering from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, based on a podcast called Boomtown from Christian Wallace. Wallace also serves as a co-creator and one of the executive producers on the project.
It's unclear if Landman is intended to run past one season, or if will be a one-and-done project like Sheridan's well-received Yellowstone prequel, 1883. Thornton has said in interviews that he's committed to the show for however long it might run, though Paramount has yet to announce more seasons.
"I'm signed up for it," he tells the Wrap. "Ten years ago, it wouldn't have been fun for me. But there's a different perception now. All the actors want to be in streaming now. That's where you get to develop a character. What director or writer or actor doesn't want to be able to do a movie that they don't cut to an hour and a half?"
"It's a director's dream to do 10 hours of movie," he adds. "An episode can be 48 minutes long or it can be an hour and two minutes long. Unless you're doing Marvel movies and stuff like that, the movie business is not really the place anymore."
New episodes of Landman air via the Paramount+ streaming service every Sunday.
