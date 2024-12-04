Landman has set a new ratings record with its debut on Paramount+, Paramount has revealed.

According to a press release from Paramount, Landman's premiere on Nov. 17 scored 14.6 million viewers during its first seven days across Paramount+ and linear preview, marking the biggest global premiere week so far for a Paramount+ original show.

The numbers are actually strengthening as the show gains traction; Landman Week 2, Day 1 reached 2.4 million households in the U.S., according to Paramount, rising a remarkable 60 percent from Week 1, Day 1, which reached 1.5 million.

Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, who works obtaining mineral rights for a major oil company and managing the people involved in its pumping projects.

In the high-stakes world of West Texas oil fields, that job often requires him to engage in morally and legally ambiguous activities to get things done.

The show also stars Ali Larter, Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, Michelle Randolph, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan and more.

The show is currently four episodes into a 10-episode first season, with the fifth episode set to air on Sunday (Dec. 8).

READ MORE: I Think Landman Might Be Ever Better Than Yellowstone — Here's Why

Landman is the latest offering from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, based on a podcast called Boomtown from Christian Wallace. Wallace also serves as a co-creator and one of the executive producers on the project.

It's unclear if Landman is intended to run past one season, or if will be a one-and-done project like Sheridan's well-received Yellowstone prequel, 1883. Thornton has said in interviews that he's committed to the show for however long it might run, though Paramount has yet to announce more seasons.

"I'm signed up for it," he tells the Wrap. "Ten years ago, it wouldn't have been fun for me. But there's a different perception now. All the actors want to be in streaming now. That's where you get to develop a character. What director or writer or actor doesn't want to be able to do a movie that they don't cut to an hour and a half?"

"It's a director's dream to do 10 hours of movie," he adds. "An episode can be 48 minutes long or it can be an hour and two minutes long. Unless you're doing Marvel movies and stuff like that, the movie business is not really the place anymore."

New episodes of Landman air via the Paramount+ streaming service every Sunday.

Yellowstone's 10 Best Death Scenes The best deaths on Yellowstone were satisfying. Villains who torture John Dutton and his family always meet a gruesome end on this show. Here are the 10 most epic death scenes from Seasons 1 to 5. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

PICTURES: Get a First Look at 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2 Yellowstone is gearing up to return for the much-anticipated second half of Season 5, and Paramount Network has shared several never-before-seen photos as a first look at the upcoming episodes. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser's Spectacular California Ranch Cole Hauser doesn't just play a rancher on Yellowstone, he's lived that life off-screen, too. The actor's 5-bedroom-6-bathroom, 5,402-square-foot rural home on a very private, double-gated three-acre parcel of land includes the lavish 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom main residence, as well as a guest house and a separate studio apartment. The main house runs completely on solar power and comes with a 3-car garage, with easy transitions between indoor and outdoor living spaces, and the exterior of the property includes a pool area and a hot tub, as well as fenced-in horse corrals. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Ryan Bingham's Gorgeous $2.45 Million Estate Yellowstone star and singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham has listed his 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,394-square-foot home in an exclusive area of Los Angeles for sale, and pictures show a beautiful, luxurious property that offers stunning mountain views. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Hassie Harrison's Spectacular $2.7 Million Villa Yellowstone star Hassie Harrison is selling her stunning villa in a private California canyon, and pictures show a rare property that's worth every penny of her nearly $2.7 million asking price.

Harrison's 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,579-square-foot home was built in 1958 and has since been updated into a Mediterranean-style villa.

The property is remarkably secluded, with just one small, private road leading to the gated front of the home. It opens onto soaring canyon views at the back of the property, and almost every interior room boasts stunning views out over the canyons, while the exterior boasts outdoor living spaces, a fireplace and more. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Actor Barret Swatek's $100 Million Malibu Estate Yellowstone actor Barret Swatek is selling her spectacular oceanfront estate in Malibu, and pictures show a bedazzling property that's one of the most upper-crust properties even in that illustrious zip code.

Swatek and her husband, former hedge fund manager Adam Weiss, are asking for just under $100 million for their 4-bedroom, 5.5-bathoom, 7,450-square-foot contemporary villa that sits directly beachside on the white sands of El Sol Beach, one of the most exclusive spots even according to Malibu standards. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

You Can Rent a Cabin on the Ranch From 'Yellowstone' - See Pictures The stunning Montana ranch that serves as the setting for the hit TV show Yellowstone offers cabins for rent, and the price includes tours of the set and ranch. Scroll below to see photos of the extraordinary property. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.