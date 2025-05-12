‘Landman’ Season 2, ‘Dutton Ranch’ Schedules Revealed

Paramount has revealed schedules for four Taylor Sheridan shows, including Season 2 of Landman and a new Yellowstone spin-off called Dutton Ranch.

Also revealed were approximate premiere dates for Tulsa King Season 3 and Mayor of Kingstown Season 4.

Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter, but will include Sam Elliott for Season 2.

Dutton Ranch is a Yellowstone spin-off set to follow Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton, characters played Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly.

Another spin-off called Y: Marshals will star Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton and will premiere in 2026.

All of this new information came from Paramount Global's Q1 2025 earnings conference call, held last Friday (May 9). Chris McCarthy, the co-CEO of Paramount Global was the one talking.

When Does Landman Season 2 Begin?

The schedule for Landman Season 2 should end up being very similar to Season 1. McCarthy says the show will resume on Paramount+ in November. Last year it premiered on Sunday, Nov. 17 with new episodes dropping weekly through Jan. 12, 2025.

All critical cast members are expected to return, with the exception of Jon Hamm for reasons made clear in the finale.

When Does Dutton Ranch Begin?

McCarthy didn't name a month for the start of Dutton Ranch, but he did say it will premiere in Q4, and the context of this statement is leading many to believe he means November.

This new show should pick up where Rip and Beth's story ended after the series finale of Yellowstone last December. No other actors have been attached to the show, and it's not clear how much the two lovers will interact with old Yellowstone characters, if at all. While the couple has moved away from John Dutton's ranch, they have not moved that far away.

Worth noting is that Dutton Ranch will broadcast on Paramount Network first, then stream on Paramount+.

When Do Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown Resume?

Tulsa King is the first of Taylor Sheridan's shows to resume in 2025, with a September premiere planned. Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown will begin the next month, in October.

Both of these shows wills stream on Paramount+.

What About the Other Yellowstone Spin-Offs?

Three more Yellowstone franchise spin-offs are in development. Y: Marshals is confirmed to begin in early 2026 on CBS, with next-day streaming available on Paramount+.

McCarthy says 1944 is being developed for late 2026, but didn't pin it to a network or streamer.

That leaves The Madison, which curiously was not mentioned at all during the conference call. This show starring Michelle Pfieffer was thought to have been in production last year, with a potential 2025 premiere date.

