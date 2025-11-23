Landman Season 2, Episode 2 aired on Sunday (Nov. 23), and the new episode brought an emotional breakup, arrests and worrying evidence of financial improprieties.

What Happens to Tommy Norris in Landman Season 2, Episode 2?

Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) is dealing with the loss of his mother during Episode 2, which is titled "Sins of the Father." But the thing is, it doesn't seem like he's all that broken up about her death — and neither is anyone else, for that matter.

From the sound of it, she had gone dark and angry because of some past event, and while Tommy's father, T.L. (Sam Elliott) described her as spectacular at one time, Tommy confesses he can only remember her in dark terms.

What Happens to Cooper Norris and Ariana in Landman Season 2, Episode 2?

The new episode is a roller coaster for Cooper (Jacob Lofland), who starts off by seeing all of his wells strike oil, one by one.

Sadly, Ariana (Paulina Chavez) is not as excited about his windfall, as his deep commitment to the work has had a serious impact on their relationship. And while she is happy to see his dreams coming true, she says, it's not her dream.

When he does not return her calls, leading her to flash back to her husband's death, she becomes so upset that she breaks up with him, bringing an end to their unlikely romance.

That's not the end of Cooper's troubles, though. It turns out that he has borrowed $8 million dollars to finance his drilling, without coming to Tommy for his advice — and Tommy quickly finds out that the company that financed his wells is very shady, with potential cartel ties.

What Happens to Angela and Ainsley in Landman Season 2, Episode 2?

The Norris women certainly have a penchant for getting into some unusual situations, and that repeats itself in the episode, when they cause some mischief at the senior center they sometimes visit.

What starts off as drinking and dancing and a rowdy, fun afternoon turns into assault after state inspectors show up unexpectedly and become very upset at what they're witnessing.

When the man puts his hands on Angela (Ali Larter), she knees him in the groin and elbows him in the face, while Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) trips the woman with him, causing her to fall, as well.

That leads to an arrest, but Tommy is able to talk to the sheriff and get the situation fixed, as always — and in fact, they still make it home in time for dinner.

What Happens to Cami Miller on Landman Season 2, Episode 2?

Cami (Demi Moore) gets served with a lawsuit while jogging, leading to the discovery that her late husband, Monty (Jon Hamm) had misappropriated $420 million that M-Tex received in an insurance settlement.

That leads to her digging deep into the company's ledgers — and judging by the look on her face, what she discovers is not good news.

What Happens Next on Landman?

Will Tommy end up inviting his dad to live with the rest of the family? Will Cooper wind up in serious trouble because of his massive debt to questionable sources? Can M-Tex Oil survive the financial and business storm that's coming? And is there still a chance for Cooper and Ariana?

Those questions and more will be on fans' minds as we wait for Episode 3. Landman airs every Sunday via streaming on Paramount+.

