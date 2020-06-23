Lauren Alaina is set to release a duet with a person she calls "one of my favorite singers of all time." Alaina turned to social media on Tuesday (June 23) to announce that she's recorded a new duet version of her current single, "Getting Good," with Trisha Yearwood.

"I never could’ve imagined that this YEARWOOD give me the opportunity to release a duet with one of my favorite singers of all time," the pun-prone singer writes. "I’m so proud to announce that @trishayearwood and I are releasing a collaboration of my single, Getting Good, this Friday."

Alaina and Yearwood harmonize live on the song's hook in a video shot in what appears to be Yearwood's kitchen that accompanies the announcement. Aftterward, Alaina whispers, "That is the best thing that's ever happened to me," while Yearwood laughs delightedly.

Alaina released her solo version of the song as a single from her EP of the same name, which dropped on March 6. The songs on the project are set to appear on her upcoming third album, but she wanted to get some of the selections she's already been performing live in the hands of fans early. She performed the songs from the EP on her That Girl Was Me Tour, which marked her first headlining tour.