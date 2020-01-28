Lauren Alaina has announced the title and release date for an upcoming new EP. Getting Good is set for release on March 6.

The 25-year-old made the big reveal on NBC's Today Show on Monday (Jan. 27).

The news comes in the midst of Alaina's That Girl Was Me Tour, which marks her first headlining tour.

“I have been singing new songs on the road that aren’t yet released,” Alaina said. “I’m working on my third album. It’s not finished yet, but I decided the songs we’re doing live, I’m going to put on an EP!”

The EP will feature six songs while she finishes creating her third studio album, for which there is not yet a title or release date.

The "Ladies in the ’90s" singer's upcoming EP title comes from the name of her latest single, "Getting Good." Alaina filmed the music video for the song alongside her former Dancing With the Stars professional dance partner, Gleb Savchenko. The reflective anthem was written by Emily Weisband and produced by David Garcia and serves as a reminder to concentrate on the important things in life.

"Getting Good" follows the release of her promotional track, "The Other Side," which she co-wrote with Jon Nite and Zach Kale after the death of her stepfather.

“He was always my champion. He was always my number one fan,” Lauren wrote in a social media post. “Now he’s my guardian angel.”

Filmore is on the road with Alaina on her That Girl Was Me Tour, with a string of sold-out shows including New York City's historic Bowery Ballroom. The tour will conclude in February, after which Alaina will hit the road with Blake Shelton on his 2020 Friends & Heroes Tour alongside Trace Adkins, John Anderson, and the Bellamy Brothers. That arena tour comes after last year's tour with the same name and lineup.