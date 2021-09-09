The next chapter of singer and songwriter Lauren Davidson's career will reflect on the challenges of 2020. “A Little Love” is an early taste of her Hindsight Is 2020 EP, heard first exclusively on Taste of Country.

Some of the challenges that the New Jersey native sings about are universal. “Sometimes it feels like I’m stuck between these four walls,” she sings to begin the chorus. Who didn’t feel that at some point during quarantine?

From there she dives head first into the emotions of a broken romance, aiming to find the silver lining on a very cloudy time in life. You may relate to that as well.

"Sometimes it's like / You were never even here at all," she continues. "I try to hold tight / Forget that you're gone / Slipped right between my arms / Sometimes a little love can break your heart."

A bridge and third chorus share very specific moments in Davidson's relationship, and leave a listener with just a glimmer of hope for 2021 and beyond. It's all performed over a very rhythmic country arrangement that relies on soft guitar bends to span time. The moody country song is a true vocal showcase.

"This song 'A Little Love' is the most personal and vulnerable song I have ever written," Davidson shares. "It started from an actual page out of my diary and my cowriter Clint Wells helped me bring the page to life in the most magical way."

"To love something you have to risk losing it and we've all experienced a lot of loss this past year."

"A Little Love" is the fifth song from the upcoming Hindsight Is 2020 EP, after songs like "Live In the Light" and "Backfire." Her music is easily found on Spotify.