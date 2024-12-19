Holy Chips! FDA Issues Massive Lay’s Potato Chip Recall Right Before Holidays: Here’s Why

If you are doing some entertaining over the holiday break, you might need to reconsider that bowl of chips you set out for people to munch on.

The FDA has issued a massive recall on Frito Lay's brand Lay's Potato Chips.

The reason for the recall is that certain bags of Lay's Potato Chips may accidentally contain an undeclared allergen.

That undeclared allergen is milk. Those cracking into a potato chip probably aren't worried about said chip having milk in or on it, but that seems to be the case here.

The affected products under the Lay's Potato Chip recall are certain 13-oz. bags of Lay's Potato Chips that were sold in the Washington and Oregon areas of the country, both at brick-and-mortar spots and e-commerce spots.

Here is your assignment: Check your pantry, your parents' pantry and your grandparents' pantry over the holiday break and see if any of the Lay's Potato Chip bags have the following information.

The recalled Classic Potato Chips have the UPC 28400 31041 and the "Guaranteed Fresh" date of Feb. 5, 2025, and either Manufacturing Code 6462307xx or 6463307xx.

For someone with a severe milk allergy, consuming milk could cause a range of symptoms from mild to severe, including wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. Milk allergy can also cause anaphylaxis, a severe, life-threatening reaction.

That is why the FDA has stepped in and recalled the product, and it's not a voluntary recall due to the fact that there could be severe allergic reactions, even potentially leading to death if consumed.

This isn't the only food recall that can interfere with your holiday entertaining plans; here are the rest.

