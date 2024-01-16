LeAnn Rimes Undergoes Surgery to Remove Precancerous Cells

LeAnn Rimes has revealed that she recently underwent a minor surgical procedure to address precancerous cervical cells following a long history of abnormal pap smears.

In a mid-January social media post, the "How Do I Live Star" explained her experience in detail, stating that she chose to share it as a reminder to all fans to take care of their health. "I think it's an important reminder to get our annual screenings in order to catch changes that may be taking place within the body early on," she wrote.

Rimes then shared the story of what led her to this procedure, explaining that her annual pap smear came back abnormal several months ago. "In fact, I've had abnormal paps since I was 17 and through regular pap smears and colposcopies, my doctors have been keeping an eye on any cellular changes that could be taking place," she went on to say.

"After my latest abnormal pap smear and colposcopy revealed that I had high-grade cervical dysplasia, I consulted with my doctor and we jointly decided that a LEEP procedure would be in my best interest, in order to remove the high-grade, abnormal, precancerous cells," Rimes continued.

According to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists, a Loop Electrosurgical Excision (LEEP) Procedure removes precancerous cells from the cervix by using "a small wire loop that is attached to an electrical current." It is often an outpatient procedure, and though local anesthetic may be used to numb the area, it doesn't typically involve general anesthesia. However, Rimes elected to be under general anesthesia during her procedure.

"I've had enough trauma in my life already, so I prefer to be out and comfortable," she stated. "That, my friends, is advocating for your overall, mental wellness and comfort and I HIGHLY recommend it!"

Rimes has long been vocal about her health issues, including anxiety and depression as well as her lifelong struggle with psoriasis, and now, she's advocating for the importance of annual screenings and wellness checks. "So, ladies, please don't put off getting your annual pap. My men, too...make sure you get your annual physical, minus the pap smear," she says.

"Early stages of cervical cancer don't usually involve symptoms, so annual screenings and early detection can be lifesaving," Rimes continues. "And, I believe, the more shares and conversations we have around women's wellness, the more we take the 'ewww' factor out of talking about vaginas and put the power back in our hands, to be able to take the best care of our bodies that we can."

Most recently, Rimes embarked on her annual holiday tour. Last fall, she also mourned the loss of her stepfather Ted, who's been a part of the singer's life since childhood.