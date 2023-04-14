Tenille Arts has enlisted country hitmaker LeAnn Rimes for a duet of her self-reflective breakup single, “Jealous of Myself.”

Penned by Emily Weisband, John Byron and Old Dominion’s Trevor Rosen, the spellbinding ballad finds the singers assuming the role of heartbroken individuals who relive and ruminate on a once-perfect relationship.

“Ain't a day that I don't wish that I could be her / The way you hold her like you'll never gonna leave her / How they love her in your hometown too / I'm jealous, I can't help it, / I want Every second that your hands are on her body / How you put her name in every prayer to God / She has it so good, but she has no clue / I'm jealous of myself when I had you,” Arts and Rimes harmonize powerfully in the chorus.

“LeAnn Rimes, the Chicks, Shania Twain and Kelly Clarkson were my idols growing up. LeAnn in particular has been a huge part of my story in country music since I was very young,” Arts shares in a statement.

“One of my most viewed videos on TikTok is of me singing ‘Blue’ when I was 11 years old, and then it transitions to a full circle moment of performing it on the Opry. I am so grateful and humbled by LeAnn’s willingness to collaborate with me on this very special song. I will remember and cherish this forever.”

"As soon as Tenille invited me to join her on ‘Jealous of Myself,’ I had to say yes," Rimes adds. "The song and Tenille’s vocals are stunning. It’s an honor to collaborate with any artist that is as talented as Tenille, but after she shared her journey in music with me and how much I have influenced her, it made this opportunity even more special.”

Earlier this month, Arts joined Rimes on stage to sing “Blue” at the latter’s headlining concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

“Jealous of Myself” is Arts’ first release on her new label home, Dreamcatcher Artists. Meanwhile, Rimes’ latest studio album is 2022’s God’s Work.

