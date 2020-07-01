Country trio Leaving Austin and Cassadee Pope find love on the road during "American Avenue," a silky, pop-friendly love song that captures the spirit of the open road. Listen to the song first during this exclusive Taste of Country premiere.

Austin Machado, Davis Forney and Michael Stevens make up Leaving Austin, three Nashville friends who came to Music City from Visalia, Calif. Pope was an easy choice for a collaborator — they're friends, and her voice fits the warm melody like she wrote it herself.

The band says they wrote the song over a year ago and knew immediately it was special. "We remember the day we got the demo back that this was a song the world needed to hear," they tell ToC. "A song about love, freedom and a slice of back home."

"It's a five-star dream / You in the passenger seat / In a cherry red truck / Crossing dotted white lines, blue skies on American Avenue," they sing to close the chorus.

This is a big week for the group, as along with Pope they'll appear on the Today Show with Hoda & Jenna on Friday on NBC. In teasing Thursday's (July 2) official release of the new song, Leaving Austin have been sharing photos, presumably from a music video.

In 2019, Leaving Austin released their Southern Gold EP and have notched more than 10 million streams among all their songs. "American Avenue" is from an upcoming project.