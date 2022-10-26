Leslie Jordan Wanted to Be Remembered for Being Kind, ‘Like a Dolly Parton’

Leslie Jordan accomplished a lot over the course of his life — a prolific actor whose career dated back to the mid-1990s, he was also a writer and singer who also worked to support causes including the fight against the AIDS crisis — but ultimately, he wanted to be remembered for being kind.

In the wake of his death on Monday (Oct. 24), video footage of an interview with Jordan resurfaced on TikTok, in which he fielded the question of what he wanted people to think of when they remembered him someday.

"I wanna be remembered just as, like, a Dolly Parton," Jordan replied. "Nobody had a bad word. The fact that I'm fairly talented, and this and that, that's okay, but I just want people to know, 'He was good.'"

As fans and stars alike have turned out to pay their respects to Jordan following his death, it has become clear that, indeed, that's how he'll be remembered. Within the country music community alone, Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Kacey Musgraves and more have all shared memories on social media that paint a picture of Jordan as a compassionate and caring person who brought light and laughter to everyone he met.

Parton herself shared a remembrance of Jordan that underscored what a kind person he was.

"Well I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member," the. country legend wrote.

"Leslie and I had a special bond," she continued. "I think the world felt that they had a special bond with him. I know people always say, 'Oh, they will be missed,' but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil' brother."

Parton and Jordan worked together on his 2021 album Company's Comin', a duets album of gospel hymns that found Jordan teaming up with several country artists. In addition to Parton's appearance, the album also featured Ashley McBryde, Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane, Tanya Tucker, Brothers Osborne's TJ Osborne, Brandi Carlile and others.

Jordan died unexpectedly after his car veered off the road and into a building in Hollywood. In the immediate aftermath, law enforcement suspected that Jordan had suffered a medical event leading up to the crash. He was 67 years old.

