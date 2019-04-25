Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X are said to be reuniting this weekend to debut their hit "Old Town Road" live at the Stagecoach Festival in California.

Billboard had the initial report that the pair will be performing the "Old Town Road" remix, which is the version the country star collaborated on. This will be the first time Lil Nas X will perform the song live with or without Cyrus.

But that's not the only major news for this unlikely pair: The extended, countrier version of the song is now at No. 1 on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart. You'll recall that Billboard removed the song after it landed on the Hot Country Songs chart, igniting a debate about which genre the viral hit belongs in.

Jimmie Allen's "Make Me Want To" Is Your Next Addiction

Cyrus and Lil Nas X appear to have become fast friends, with the "Achy Breaky" hitmaker sharing a photo of the two on horseback as he celebrated their No. 1 feat.

"Riding back into #1 on Billboard with this amazing guy @lilnasx #OTRremix @youngkio_@dopebyaccident #billboardhot100 #OTR #OldTownRoadRemix‬," Cyrus says on Instagram.

The pair are currently working on a music video, which will view more like a movie, based on Lil Nas X's Instagram posts.

"I loved the song the first time I heard it. Country music fans decide what they like. Not critics or anyone else," Cyrus says in a press release. "Waylon Jennings once told me every once in a while the industry outlaws someone because they're different. Country music fans don’t need to be defined by critics. I’ve always said, don’t think inside the box, don’t think outside the box. Think like there is no box. So, I’m honored to collaborate with Lil Nas X on 'Old Town Road.'"

Stagecoach Festival runs Friday, April 26, through Sunday, April 28, in Indio, Calif., and in addition to out-of-the-box acts offers country staples like Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean in 2019.