Lil Nas X has found his match in Sam Elliott in a new Doritos commercial set to air during the 2020 Super Bowl.

The Grammy-winning singer and Oscar-nominated actor head to the Wild West to face off in a duel over a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos. But the matchup takes place in the form of a dance off to Lil Nas X's smash hit, "Old Town Road."

The rapper pulls up to the downtown square in the middle of the desert on horseback, where Elliott is ready and waiting. "Make your move, cowboy," Elliott instigates as "Old Town Road" begins to play.

What ensues is the ultimate dance-off between the two that features moves ranging from the wave to horse dressage. At one point, Lil Nas X busts out the wave, which he sends over to Elliott, who repeats the move using his signature mustache.

Ultimately, Lil Nas X trots away the victor, with duet partner Billy Ray Cyrus making a brief-cameo at the end.

"I ain't dancing," he says, draped in poncho and his gray hat, propped up in a chair watching from the sidelines with a guitar in hand. This is the second Doritos commercial centered around "Old Town Road." In the first installment, Elliott recites the song's lyrics monologue-style while ordering a drink at the bar inside a desert saloon.

The new commercial was released days after Lil Nas X and Cyrus picked up a pair of Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video. They also performed the song live during the show alongside Mason Ramsey, Diplo and K-pop supergroup BTS.