Lily Rose Marries Daira Eamon in Nashville Ceremony: ‘I Love Her So Much’

As Lily Rose and longtime love Daira Eamon walked the red carpet at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, they had some flashy new rings to show off: The couple tied the knot on Saturday, March 25, according to a report from People.

The wedding took place at Nashville venue The Bridge Building, and featured a trendy, modern black-and-white theme. Guests dressed in all black, while Eamon wore a classic, floral lace bridal gown and Rose rocked a custom Indochino suit with a white jacket and black pants.

They wrote their own vows for the ceremony and danced with guests on a rooftop overlooking the Nashville skyline at the reception.

The menu featured an epic dessert selection, with cake, chocolate mousse, strawberry shortcake and mini-donuts. For a signature cocktail, the couple chose an espresso martini, and their wedding guest book was even more personalized: It was made up of records of all the songs that have been meaningful to their relationship.

"I'm married. It's wild," Rose told Taste of Country on the CMT Music Awards carpet on Sunday night (Apr. 2). "To finally just be able to call her my wife is, you know, it's the end goal. It's like getting the record deal, after all the years of hard work. She's my wife, and I love her so much."

A week after their wedding, the singer says she and Eamon are still basking in all the love they felt from the guests who made their ceremony so special.

"It's all we can talk about, is how supported and loved we feel," she gushes.

Rose was a performer at Sunday night's awards show, and she said she was reeling by the magnitude of having a live television performers the same week she got married to the woman of her dreams.

"You know, it's gonna be hard to top this week," she admits. "I bet when I have my first kid, it's gonna just put all this to shame. But man."

Rose and Eamon first announced their engagement in October 2021. Rose popped the question during a low-key stroll through Nashville's Germantown neighborhood, a location with personal connections: The couple shared their very first apartment in that area.

"We would walk down 5th avenue to get to our favorite bar, Mother's Ruin, two to three times a week," Rose explained at the time. "We've had so many days and nights there that I knew it was the most special spot to start our next chapter together!"