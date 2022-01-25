Interview: Lily Rose Has a Lot to Celebrate These Days, and She Knows It

It's been a year since Lily Rose inked a record deal with Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music/Republic Records, and the country music groundbreaker is still thanking her lucky stars.

Of course, it's not really luck — Rose rides on her talent, and it is taking her far.

"I had a lot of choices when it came to a record label, because I know they would've all been good,” Rose tells Taste of Country, "But with Big Loud, I knew that they were going to take my authenticity and my appreciation of song integrity and hold it at the forefront of my career, which is really special."

You'll hear this authenticity on "Stronger Than I Am," the title track of the innovative project she released last year. Rose dropped a new live video for the song earlier this month.

"'Stronger Than I Am' stopped me in my tracks the day I first heard the demo from Big Loud," she says of the song, which was written by Griffen Palmer and Geoff Warburton, but that Rose brought to life vocally.

"I'm so lucky to tell the story of that song every night, and I look forward to that moment in our show every single set," she shares. The rising star was recently named one of CMT's Next Women of Country.

The song is really just another piece of the puzzle for a relative newcomer who's plotting her trail with every step — or leap, when you consider the viral success of her song "Villain," released in December of 2020.

Both songs pop up on Rose's fun live setlist. She's currently on the road as an opener on Chris Lane’s Fill Them Boots Tour. "I've been a Chris fan since his 'Fix' days," the Georgia native explains of the opportunity. I'm so excited to be out there with him.”

Having announced her engagement to girlfriend Daira Eamon last year, Rose says that she feels really comfortable being out on the road with the growing Lane family. "We love Chris and Lauren (Bushnell) as a couple,” Rose says of their fellow country music couple. "We just adore them. They're the sweetest and baby Dutton is too cute to handle."

As for her own wedding plans? "I think we're going to be engaged for a little bit," Rose dished late last year. "We're in no rush at all, but we're hoping to plan a big old party. The two of us love to throw a party. So, we're going to try to throw the biggest one of our lives."

It will be a celebration on many levels, Rose admits.

"My family has been supportive of me my entire life and [Eamon's] family has never wavered on me,” she says. "I mean, when I was working overnight jobs and making no money at all, trying to chase this dream down, they were there. It's kind of cool that they've all gotten to see the transition of my life, because this is what I've been working towards."

