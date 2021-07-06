Less than one month after welcoming a baby boy, singer Chris Lane experienced a new parent's greatest fear: Dutton Walker Lane (born June 8) was hospitalized overnight on Sunday (July 4).

Lane and his wife, Lauren Bushnell Lane, have shared updates since Sunday that take their followers on social media through their experience. In an Instagram Story post shared on Monday, Lauren says they took Dutton to the emergency room at about 9PM, thinking that he had an ear infection. The trip ended up taking 14 hours — babies who are this small and young are at greater risk for meningitis, and doctors wanted to be sure. They did a full workup, including a spinal tap on baby Dutton.

In the end, the diagnosis is just a common virus and ear infection.

"Thankfully, we just have to give him meds and keep an eye and pray it doesn't turn respiratory or get any secondary infections," Lauren writes over a video that pans to Lane, who looks a combination of worried and dog-tired.

On Tuesday morning (July 6), Lane shared his own update, thanking his fans for the prayers. He also showed a video of Dutton (a.k.a. Dutty Buddy) sleeping soundly.

"Thank y’all so much for all the prayers! Dutty Buddy is doing much better this morning," he says.

Dutton is the couple's first child, born on a Tuesday morning at 9 lbs. and 19.5 inches.

"Watching Lauren go through the birthing process — from the beginning to the moment she delivered — was the most incredible thing I've ever witnessed," the country singer told People after welcoming his son. "I experienced an emotion I've never felt before."