How Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Landed on ‘Dutton’ as Their New Baby’s Name

Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren Bushnell, are new first-time parents after welcoming their son Dutton Walker last Tuesday (June 8). The pair chose their baby boy's name ahead of his birth, and a social media post even shows that Lauren got a custom necklace reading "Dutton," which she wore in the hospital.

According to the country singer, he and his wife got the idea for their son's name from a hit TV series. "You can take one guess where we got that from, is from the TV show Yellowstone," the singer tells PopCulture. "And we really love the name a lot. I know it's a little different, but I think it's pretty cool."

Yellowstone — a drama starring Kevin Costner that's currently gearing up for its fourth season, —follows the life and events of the Dutton family, who, led by patriarch John Dutton, own the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. The show is available to watch on Paramount+.

But Dutton is not the only name that the country star couple considered for their son: In April, Lane shared a name that he'd suggested, but Lauren immediately vetoed.

"At the time I was being super light-hearted, but at the same time I did really honestly think it was kind of cool but Lauren shot me down so fast. I threw out the name Rambo," he said. "She shot it down hard. I said imagine when he comes up to bat and they say 'Rambo Lane,' that sounds like he's about to drop a bomb! Rambo Lane, like how is he not going to win the tournament, you know?"

In their birth announcement to People, both Lane and his wife described the immense joy of meeting their son for the first time — plus some shock at the fact that he weighed 9 lbs. and measured 19.5 inches long at birth.

"Everyone in the room, including Lauren and me, were shocked we had a nine-pound baby! Not sure where he was hiding in her belly?!" Lane marveled, adding, "Watching Lauren go through the birthing process — from the beginning to the moment she delivered — was the most incredible thing I've ever witnessed. I experienced an emotion I've never felt before."