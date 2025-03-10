You Won’t Believe What Sam Hunt Gave This Female Country Singer as a Gift

In country music, it's commonplace for a tour headliner to provide gifts to their opening acts at the end of a run.

According to country newcomer Lily Rose — who stopped by Taste of Country Nights recently — Sam Hunt is the best in the business when it comes to these end-of-tour surprises.

Rose has been on three different tours with Hunt, so she's an expert when it comes to knowing how well he does it.

"The best gift, my prized possession, he [Sam Hunt] gifted me a bar cart for the road," she reveals.

"If you've ever been backstage, especially at a country concert — like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan — they have these giant cases that open up and they turn into a bar," Rose explains.

But the one she got from the "Body Like a Back Road" hitmaker is no ordinary bar cart.

"He's got a speaker in there, chargers, there's drawers and a refrigerator ... Sam Hunt for the win on that one," she says, describing what might be the most thoughtful — and most epic — present.

"I was in a van when he gave me one of those," the "Villain" singer says. "It's set up outside my bus [now]. It is actually the most gaudy and ridiculous thing, but we named it Bartholomew Cartaveous," she says — aka Bart.

"He is our true prized possession."

Good to know that Hunt puts a lot of care into saying thank you to his opening acts with a gift they'll remember forever. He mostly has festival dates planned this year, rather than a full-scale tour with opening acts.

