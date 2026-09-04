Episode 6 of Lioness (Season 3) seems to provide the QRF with their one chance to rescue Joe. I'm not sure it goes well.

For several weeks, everyone in the modern day timeline has been racing to locate and rescue Joe, who's been kidnapped by Russian operatives. They believe that if allowed to leave U.S. airspace, they'll need to shoot the plane down and kill the lead Lioness.

Anything else would subject her to torture and execution and perhaps the divulgence of American spy secrets.

Ep. 6 of Lioness is called "Sugar Land." It premieres on Paramount+ this Sunday (Sept. 6).

Pictures from the episode (seen below) don't reveal many plot clues, but the trailer does.

Season 3 of Lioness is eight episodes long, with the finale streaming on Sept. 20.

The bulk of the show, however, centers on action from six months ago. That also involves an attack on Joe.

Lioness, Season 3 Episode 5 Recap:

Episode 5 of Lioness allowed viewers to take a breath after four, very intense hours of television. Joe's modern day plot line barely advanced. The Russians have moved her to an airport in Texas at the very end and then she's driven away. If you're keeping a map, she's gone from Washington D.C. to Baltimore to Texas.

Ryan Green, Paramount+ Ryan Green, Paramount+

I think it's possible they'll try to smuggle her into Mexico before flying her out of the country. That creates some interesting possibilities with how Season 2 ended, but I won't chase that down here.

The main focus of Ep. 5 — titled "The Idiot Army" — is a series of sting operations designed to reveal higher level sources. At a strip club, Two Cups ensnares a dancer who leads him to several Belarus agents working for Russian government.

Cruz and Josie lead a software engineer named Cade McWeaver into a hotel suite where he's forced to give up the identity of his handler. That handler — an Asian-American named "Rooster" — leads Joe, Tucker and Cruz to a Boston professor with communist sympathies.

The plan is to shake down more known Russian connections, including two U.S. senators, several members of the House of Representatives, CEOs of major media outlets and more. Honestly, it's working out so well I kind of forgot what they're after.

Read More: Lioness S3 May Be Taylor Sheridan's Best Ever, But This Could Screw It Up

Oh that's right. They want to know who tried to kill Joe and her family at her home after the capture of Aleksi Yurimov. We're trying to figure out which of these many actions leads to Joe being kidnapped.

Lioness Ep. 3, Season 6 Preview:

A trailer released to preview Ep. 6 indicates a showdown on the tarmac. Two U.S. agents with guns emerge from a private jet and gunfire erupts. Are they on time?

We don't know but the car crash sequence in the next second isn't a good sign. See for yourself:

Joe's terrified scream at the very end is the most captivating detail. It's almost as if she's being tortured again.

Elsewhere Joe, Kaitlyn and Byron continue to shake down Russian operatives, and they have some success. With just a few episodes left, one figures this plot line will reach a conclusion shortly so Joe and her family can move back home, where they'll live in peace for six months until she's kidnapped.