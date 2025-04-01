FDA Recalls 200,000 Pounds of Liquid Egg Product for an Extremely Alarming Reason

The FDA has stepped in to declare a recall on more than 200,000 pounds of liquid eggs for a really alarming reason.

According to All Recipes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a recall on 212,268 pounds of liquid egg products produced by Cargill Kitchen Solutions in Michigan because the cartons may contain cleaning solution.

You read that correctly — and not just any cleaning solution, sodium hypochloriteone, which is found in bleach.

The liquid eggs affected are produced by Cargill Kitchen Solutions, but will have the popular name of "Egg Beaters" on thee carton, or as Bob Evans Better 'n Eggs. They were sold in stores across America.

Here's what you're looking for on the packaging that will let you know you are in possession of one of the recalled containers with possible cleaning solution in them:

32-ounce Egg Beaters Original Liquid Egg Substitute with a use-by date of Aug. 10, 2025

32-ounce Egg Beaters Cage-Free Original Liquid Egg Substitute with a use-by date of Aug. 9, 2025

32-ounce Egg Beaters Cage-Free Original Frozen Egg Substitute with a use-by date of March 7, 2026

32-ounce Egg Beaters No Enjualadas Original Sustituto de Heuvo Congeldado with a use-by date of March 7, 2026

32-ounce Bob Evans Better’n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites with a use-by date of Aug. 10, 2025

According to medical professionals at Mount Sinai, swallowing sodium hypochlorite can lead to poisoning. Breathing sodium hypochlorite fumes may also cause poisoning, especially if the product is mixed with ammonia. Even touching the stuff is bad.

Make sure before you whip up a batch of scrambled eggs using Egg Beaters that they haven't been recalled for contamination.

