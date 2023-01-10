A luxurious Tennessee estate that formerly belonged to rock music pioneer Little Richard has gone on the market for just under $1.3 million, and pictures show a residence that's just as one-of-a-kind as the flamboyant performer himself.

Little Richard's 7-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 6,209-square-foot hilltop estate in Lynchburg, Tenn., is currently for sale for $1,295,000, which breaks down to $209 per square foot and a monthly payment of $7,347, according to online property sites.

The iconic rock and roller — whose real name was Richard Wayne Penniman — died in May of 2020 at the age of 87 after a battle with bone cancer. His unique home originally went on the market in November of 2020 for $349,900, and at the time, the house was in need of some serious updates.

It sold for that price the following month, and the luxurious residence has since been completely renovated and updated. The brick house features wood, tile and carpeted floors throughout, and there are a total of four fireplaces, two living rooms, two dining rooms, two breakfast nooks and two laundry rooms. The property also features a safe room, and it's situated on 20 wooded acres in a very private setting that's also nearby the historic Jack Daniel's distillery.

Other features of the ornate home include a spiral staircase that leads to a bonus room above the master bedroom, an office, a two-car garage and more.

Lisa Cole at Baker & Cole Properties, LLC, and Jason Galaz at eXp Realty hold the listing. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Little Richard's Tennessee estate, and keep on scrolling to see pictures of the same property before it was renovated.

