Loretta Lynn’s Family Approves of Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Beautiful’ Grammys Tribute

Country fans everywhere applauded Kacey Musgraves for her poignant, authentic tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of an all-star "In Memoriam" segment during the 2023 Grammy Awards — and it turns out, Lynn's family was cheering on the country star's performance, too.

"Thank you, [Kacey Musgraves], for this beautiful tribute," reads a statement that was posted to the country legend's social media channels during the show on Sunday night (Feb. 5).

"The love all of you have shown us for our mom is beyond words."

Musgraves remembered Lynn with a performance of the Kentucky native's signature song, "Coal Miner's Daughter," which she played in a style that paid homage to Lynn's country roots. She sat on a stool as she sang, wearing a simple, long red dress and rocking bare feet as a bed of flowers lay on the stage in front of her.

Arguably the most special aspect of Musgraves' tribute performance was the instrument she played itself: Lynn's very own 1963 Epiphone acoustic guitar, which bears her name in big letters across the fret board. Getting to lay hands on this historic instrument was a major full-circle moment for Musgraves, who grew up idolizing Lynn's music.

"10 year old me singing Loretta's songs would never have imagined I'd be putting my hands right where she made magic for decades," Musgraves wrote on her social channels after the fact. "(Her 1963 Epiphone was a dream to play.) Thank you to Loretta Lynn's daughters for trusting me with this moment of honor tonight. She paved my path."

Musgraves also gave fans a close-up look at the Lynn-inspired dress she wore to complete her tribute, which features puffy short sleeves and a bow pattern in the back. Altogether, the look very much resembled an outfit Lynn, who frequently wore red gowns, might have donned onstage for a performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

Lynn died on Oct. 4, 2022 at the age of 90. Her decades-long career produced hits like "You're Looking at Country," "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" and of course, "Coal Miner's Daughter," which was a hit for the country legend in 1970 and recounts her rural upbringing in Butcher Holler, Ky.

Musgraves' love for Lynn has long been well-documented; at the 2014 CMA Awards, the two women performed "You're Looking at Country" together as part of the show. Musgraves also shared a tribute at Lynn's public memorial service in Nashville, which took place Oct. 30, 2022.

Musgraves' 2023 Grammys tribute to the late country legend was part of a larger segment that included tributes to several artists lost this year. Rapper Quavo honored his fellow Migos band mate Takeoff, while Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood remembered Christine McVie. Many more late musical legends got a mention during this segment.