With the war ongoing in Iran and the fear of an oil shortage, gas prices have skyrocketed as of late here in America.

The current national average, as of March 16 for gas in America is $3.71 per gallon, according to AAA.

However, there is one rogue gas station in California that has marked their gas prices all the way up to over $8 a gallon, and people are paying it.

A Los Angeles, California Chevron station has their gas almost $5 more than the national average and almost $3 over the already inflated California gas prices.

Which Gas Station Has $8 Gas?

A Chevron gas station in Los Angeles' Chinatown at 901 N Alameda Street station. That's where gas prices as on March 15 were $8.31 per gallon.

According to The Guardian, an attendant who did not want to be identified said the station’s outsized prices are because of its downtown location.

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But when asked why stations barely two miles away sold gas for much less, she faded out and didn't respond.

Kevin Chaves, the LA county department of consumer and business affairs spokesperson says that businesses can charge high prices, or even substantially raise them, and it is likely not considered a price gouging violation unless those increases are due to a declared federal, state or local emergency.

But it's to be noted that while The Guardian was on site to investigate these inflated gas prices, they only came across a couple of patrons that stopped to pump gas at the inflated rate.

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It may not be the best idea for business, as it seems to be deterring customer. But there is likely a reason that the owners are taking their price level for gas to the extreme...although it would be hard to fathom why.

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