Luke Bryan's 2025 Farm Tour rolled into California for the first time ever earlier this month, and the "Country Song Came On" singer shared a recap video that shows just how truly large and important these farm shows are.

The video is a compilation of all three dates on California farms: May 15 in Atwater, May 16 in Clovis and May 17 in Shafter, Calif.

The behind-the-scenes video starts with Bryan talking about how the idea of the Farm Tour came about in 2009 — the idea to set up stages in small-town America — and why it was important to him to finally make his way out west to show love to farmers in California.

It took 16 years for the tour to make it all the way to the Golden State, but it finally happened, and by the looks of it, a massive good time was had by all.

Drone footage of the empty field where thousands of people would soon stand to take in one of country music's biggest stars is an especially cool sight:

Then, the video shows that same area a few hours later, once setup is complete, and it is starting to fill up — it really shows the scale of the event:

Bryan also gives fans a rare look into what it actually takes to put on one of these shows in the middle of nowhere: From cranes to tractors, numerous employees have to come in and make it all happen, starting with a blank canvas.

Last fall, Tucker Wetmore told Taste of Country Nights that Bryan actually gets his hands and boots dirty, too, even once helping rescue a stuck 18-wheeler with a tractor.

"For these towns, it's a chance to experience something special that doesn't come around often," Bryan says in the BTS footage.

But it's not just about the people in attendance, it's about giving back to the farmers and future farmers of America who feed Americans. Bryan's Farm Tour awards college scholarships to future farmers and helps provide 10 million meals through their partner, Feeding America.

Later this year, Bryan will host the usual fall leg of the Farm Tour in the following towns:

Sept. 18 — Brooklyn, Wisc. @ Klondike Farms

Sept. 19 — Prairie Grove, Ill. @ Berning Family Farms

Sept. 20 — Lansing, Mich. @ Kubiak Farm

