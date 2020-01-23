Lukas Nelson and Shooter Jennings have teamed up to cover a song originally made famous by their fathers, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings, back in 1978. The pair have recorded their own version of "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" for the Netflix series The Ranch.

Viewers of the sitcom previously heard a shortened version of the track when it was used as the theme song for the show. However, the full-length version has just become available. Nelson and Jennings' rendition of the classic tune appears on the new soundtrack from The Ranch, which is set for release on Friday (Jan. 24).

The classic version of the song appeared on Waylon & Willie, the friends' duets album from 1978. Shooter Jennings opened up to Rolling Stone Country about covering one of his father's songs, saying, "Lukas and I had a great time in the studio. We came up with an alternate rhythm that changes the vibe a little bit from the original — that gave us the space to make it our own."

"He and I have had very close relationships with our fathers — they always were our Number One fans," he adds. "I’m so happy to have had the opportunity to sing this song with my brother and just have fun with it."

Nelson called working with Jennings an "honor," saying he would love to work with him again. They have collaborated previously, touring and performing a mix of their own songs as well as their fathers' music.

Nelson and his band Promise of the Real are set to embark on their Naked Garden Tour beginning in March. Jennings is taking to the seas to perform on the upcoming Outlaw Country Cruise. Jennings could have a big night on Sunday, as he and Brandi Carlile produced Tanya Tucker's acclaimed album While I'm Livin', which is up for multiple Grammy awards at this year's ceremony.

Along with Nelson and Jennings cover of "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys," The Ranch soundtrack includes songs from other country artists including Lee Brice and Wynonna Judd.