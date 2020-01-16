Luke Bryan Reveals 2020 Tour With Morgan Wallen, Runaway June + More
Luke Bryan has revealed plans for a headlining tour for 2020. The county superstar will hit the road beginning at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on May 28 on his Proud to Be Right Here Tour.
The tour runs through Oct. 10 before wrapping up at Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, Calif. Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Caylee Hammack are set to accompany the country superstar on the road. All three acts have been Taste of Country RISERS.
Wallen turned to social media to react to the news.
The 2020 Proud To Be Right Here Tour will be in support of a new album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, that Bryan is set to release on April 24. It takes its name from a lyric in the title track.
Bryan's previous album was What Makes You Country in 2017. That album scored hits including "Light It Up" and "Most People Are Good."
Fans have already heard two songs from the forthcoming project; "Knockin' Boots" and "What She Wants Tonight."
Luke Bryan's 2020 Proud to Be Right Here Tour Dates:
May 28 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
May 29 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 30 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
June 5 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
June 18 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 19 --Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre
June 20 -- Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 25 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater*
July 16 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**
July 17 -- Mtn View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 18 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
July 23 -- Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
July 24 -- Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
July 25 -- Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
July 30 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
July 31 -- Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Aug. 4 -- New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 5 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
Aug. 6 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
Aug. 14 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Aug. 21 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 23 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 28 - Charlotte, N.C.@ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 29 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 30 -- Charleston, S.C. @ TBA
Sept. 24 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Sept. 25 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 26 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center
Oct. 1 -- Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center
Oct. 2 -- Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
Oct. 8 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
Oct. 9 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center**
Oct. 10 -- San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater**
Morgan Wallen on all dates except **
Morgan Wallen only*
Caylee Hammack May 28-July 31
Runaway June Aug. 4-Oct. 10
