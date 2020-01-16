Luke Bryan has revealed plans for a headlining tour for 2020. The county superstar will hit the road beginning at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on May 28 on his Proud to Be Right Here Tour.

The tour runs through Oct. 10 before wrapping up at Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, Calif. Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Caylee Hammack are set to accompany the country superstar on the road. All three acts have been Taste of Country RISERS.

Wallen turned to social media to react to the news.

The 2020 Proud To Be Right Here Tour will be in support of a new album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, that Bryan is set to release on April 24. It takes its name from a lyric in the title track.

Bryan's previous album was What Makes You Country in 2017. That album scored hits including "Light It Up" and "Most People Are Good."

Fans have already heard two songs from the forthcoming project; "Knockin' Boots" and "What She Wants Tonight."

Luke Bryan's 2020 Proud to Be Right Here Tour Dates:

May 28 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

May 29 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 30 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

June 5 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

June 18 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 19 --Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

June 20 -- Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 25 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater*

July 16 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**

July 17 -- Mtn View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 18 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

July 23 -- Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

July 24 -- Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

July 25 -- Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

July 30 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

July 31 -- Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Aug. 4 -- New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 5 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

Aug. 6 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

Aug. 14 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 21 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 23 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 28 - Charlotte, N.C.@ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 29 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 30 -- Charleston, S.C. @ TBA

Sept. 24 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Sept. 25 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 26 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

Oct. 1 -- Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center

Oct. 2 -- Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

Oct. 8 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Oct. 9 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center**

Oct. 10 -- San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater**

Morgan Wallen on all dates except **

Morgan Wallen only*

Caylee Hammack May 28-July 31

Runaway June Aug. 4-Oct. 10