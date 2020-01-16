Luke Bryan announced his next studio album on Thursday (Jan. 16). During a Facebook Live video, the "What She Wants Tonight" singer revealed that Born Here, Live Here, Die Here will be available April 24.

The album is Bryan's seventh, a follow-up to What Makes You Country (released in December 2017). Born Here, Live Here, Die Here will include his No. 1 song "Knockin' Boots," as well as his current single.

Talking to Taste of Country, in September the megastar shared that the album will have pop and rock influences, but definitely have a "vintage" feel at times. It will also be shorter.

"I don't know if like a 15, 16 — for awhile that was the trend [Bryan's last three albums had 15, 13 and 13 songs respectively, not including bonus tracks] ... The only thing that worries me — even with What Makes You Country my latest album — there are songs on there that are just wonderful songs that do get a little ... lost in the mix," he said. "I think if we shrink the size of the albums and really focus on album size, you may in turn kind of make it that way."

During the Facebook Live on Thursday, Bryan performed parts of two songs, "What She Wants Tonight" and "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here." The latter song drew inspiration for a new tour he also announced in the video. The Proud to Be Right Here Tour will begin on May 28 in Cincinnati and feature Runaway June and Caylee Hammack as openers for separate shows, as well as Morgan Wallen as direct support for all shows.

All three of Bryan's opening acts are former Taste of Country RISERS.

