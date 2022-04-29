Luke Bryan Reveals Farm Tour 2022 Dates

Luke Bryan is bringing his annual Farm Tour into its thirteenth year, announcing dates for the 2022 run on Friday (April 29). The country superstar will again partner with Bayer to visit six family farms for unique shows in September.

The Farm Tour 2022 will kick off Sept. 15 at Highland Farms in Monroeville, Ind., and it will run through Sept. 24 at Gar-Lin Dairy in Eyota, Minn. Bryan will also travel to Ohio, Michigan, Nebraska and Iowa on the tour. He will be joined by a large group of openers including Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock.

Not only does the Farm Tour bring a large-scale country concert to small communities, but it gives Bryan and fans the opportunity to thank farmers, which is something that is important to the singer, having grown up on a farm himself.

"I look forward to these shows every year mainly because of the meaning behind them and why it was important to me to start the Farm Tour thirteen years ago," Bryan shares in a press release. "It has allowed communities who don’t normally get a concert in their areas to experience a fun night in their backyard all while lifting up the American farmer. Small town and farming pretty much sum up my childhood. It is my way of life and I know it is a way of life for so many. It is truly the highlight of my year for me and my whole team."

Bryan and partnering sponsor Bayer will lift up farmers through the tour using their #HeresToTheFarmer social media campaign. Every time the hashtag is shared from June 1 through Oct. 31, Bayer will donate one meal to someone in need via Feeding America. The campaign aims to provide 1 million meals. Since the beginning of Bryan and Bayer's partnership, almost 5 million meals have been provided and more than $180,000 has been donated to Feeding America food banks and famers. Bryan will also continue to award scholarships to students from farming families.

Tickets for the Farm Tour 2022 go on sale Thursday, May 5, at 10AM local time on Bryan's website. Fan club members and Citi cardholders will have access to presale tickets starting May 2.

Luke Bryan's Farm Tour 2022 Dates:

Sept. 15 — Monroeville, Ind. @ Highland Farms

Sept. 16 — Mechanicsburg, Ohio @ SpringFork Farms*

Sept. 17 — Fowlersville, Mich. @ Kubiak Family Farms

Sept. 22 — Murdock, Neb. @ Stock Hay & Grain Farm*

Sept. 23. ��� Boone, Iowa @ Ziel Farm*

Sept. 24 — Eyota, Minn. @ Gar-Lin Dairy

*Riley Green not appearing

