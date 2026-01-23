Luke Bryan just announced his 2026 summer tour plans. The Word On the Street Tour will begin in May and touch both coasts before wrapping in September.

Tickets for most dates on Bryan's Word on the Street Tour go on sale Jan. 30.

The full list of tour dates (below) includes four festival shows.

On Monday (Jan. 26), Bryan returns as judge on American Idol.

READ MORE: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2026 [Full List]

Prior to the start of the tour, Bryan will play a trio of shows in February, March and April, including the Rodeo Houston and Sanford Stadium in Georgia with Jason Aldean. Last weekend he finished his 11th Crash My Playa Festival in Mexico.

Who's Opening for Luke Bryan's 2026 Tour Dates?

Opening acts for Bryan's 2026 tour will vary, but the full list includes Drew Baldridge, Karley Scott Collins, Lanie Gardner, Randall King, Zach John King, Shane Profitt, Raelynn, Lauren Watkins, Jake Worthington and DJ Rock.

Courtesy of Luke Bryan Courtesy of Luke Bryan loading...

Luke Bryan’s 2026 Word On the Street Tour Dates:

May 29 — Gilford N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

May 30 — Gilford N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

June 5 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Carolina Country Music Fest

June 11 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

June 12 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkeets Arena

June 13 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

June 18 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

June 19 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Casey’s Center

June 20 — Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Country Music Festival

June 25 — Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

June 26 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Taste of Country Festival

June 27 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Alan Jackson Last Call

July 9 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater

July 10 — Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena

July 11 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 23 — Southhaven, Miss. @ Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

July 24 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

July 25 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

July 30 — Rapid City, S.D. @ Summit Arena at the Monument

Aug. 6 — Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 7 — Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

Aug. 8 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheater

Aug. 14 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheater

Aug. 15 — Long Beach, Calif. @ Long Beach Amphitheater

Aug. 22 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Truant Amphitheater

Aug. 26 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

Aug. 27 — Ottawa, Ont. Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

Aug. 29 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 10 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 12 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 — East Troy, Wisc. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre