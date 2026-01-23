Luke Bryan Announces 2026 Tour Dates — Word On the Street Tour Begins May 29
Luke Bryan just announced his 2026 summer tour plans. The Word On the Street Tour will begin in May and touch both coasts before wrapping in September.
- Tickets for most dates on Bryan's Word on the Street Tour go on sale Jan. 30.
- The full list of tour dates (below) includes four festival shows.
- On Monday (Jan. 26), Bryan returns as judge on American Idol.
Prior to the start of the tour, Bryan will play a trio of shows in February, March and April, including the Rodeo Houston and Sanford Stadium in Georgia with Jason Aldean. Last weekend he finished his 11th Crash My Playa Festival in Mexico.
Who's Opening for Luke Bryan's 2026 Tour Dates?
Opening acts for Bryan's 2026 tour will vary, but the full list includes Drew Baldridge, Karley Scott Collins, Lanie Gardner, Randall King, Zach John King, Shane Profitt, Raelynn, Lauren Watkins, Jake Worthington and DJ Rock.
Luke Bryan’s 2026 Word On the Street Tour Dates:
May 29 — Gilford N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
May 30 — Gilford N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
June 5 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Carolina Country Music Fest
June 11 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
June 12 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkeets Arena
June 13 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
June 18 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena
June 19 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Casey’s Center
June 20 — Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Country Music Festival
June 25 — Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center
June 26 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Taste of Country Festival
June 27 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Alan Jackson Last Call
July 9 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater
July 10 — Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena
July 11 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 23 — Southhaven, Miss. @ Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
July 24 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
July 25 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
July 30 — Rapid City, S.D. @ Summit Arena at the Monument
Aug. 6 — Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 7 — Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live at Northern Quest
Aug. 8 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheater
Aug. 14 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheater
Aug. 15 — Long Beach, Calif. @ Long Beach Amphitheater
Aug. 22 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Truant Amphitheater
Aug. 26 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
Aug. 27 — Ottawa, Ont. Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre
Aug. 29 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 10 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 12 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 — East Troy, Wisc. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
