Statement From Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge Bar Answers Key Questions About Riley Strain

A statement from Luke's 32 Bridge — named after singer Luke Bryan — details missing man Riley Strain's time at the Nashville bar.

While the message from the venue and TC Restaurant Group answers key questions, it opens up even more.

Riley Strain is a 22-year-old University of Missouri student who went missing after being kicked out of Luke's 32 Bridge last Friday (March 8).

Two videos show him walking several blocks east from Lower Broadway. His hotel was west.

Police continue to search an area along the Cumberland River, as it runs near Gay St., where he was spotted on surveillance footage.

Related: New Riley Strain Video: Was He Injured?

The venue's statement shares how management and employees, "Proactively provided detailed information quickly after (Strain's) visit to our business on March 8."

This information includes security footage, photographs with timestamps, transaction records and staff accounts. The man's mother had said he'd FaceTimed with her hours before he went missing and he appeared to be lucid and having fun.

If Strain drank heavily, it didn't happen at Luke's 32 Bridge.

"Our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters," the statement to social media says.

"At 9:35PM, our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs."

What Strain did to get thrown out of Luke's 32 Bridge and why a friend didn't go with him are key questions still lingering as the search continues. He was in town for a fraternity conference, but it's not clear what that entailed. Street security cameras captured him running, then tripping and falling into a concrete pole before getting up and stumbling down Church St. in a daze.

TC Restaurant Group owns Luke's 32 Bridge, not Bryan. He did offer prayers on social media a few days after Strain went missing.