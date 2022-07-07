Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

There are country music artists, and then there are country music icons. I think it's safe to say that Luke Bryan is an icon. Now let me say this, usually our studio hours for interviews are in the earlier part of the day, but when they tell you that you can video chat with Luke Bryan, even if it's from home after dinner, you say yes.

That's exactly what happened with this interview. He was coming on with us to chat about his new song, "Country On," as well as anything else we could dig into with him.

One of the things we chatted about was if he was coming back for Season 22 of American Idol. He was kind of coy with his response, saying it wasn't really time to announce that just yet, but I think we can all agree that it is safe to say he will be coming back.

I also wanted to know how Luke thinks he would have done auditioning for American Idol back in 2005-ish, before he had come out with his first song. Fun fact: He might have been up against Carrie Underwood, because that was about the time she was on and won American Idol.

I wasn't really sure what kind of reply I would get, but he surprised me.

"I'd have just had to go up there and been me, and I think I would've done pretty well," he begins. "I think my voice would have held its own, certainly in the category of boy next door, country kids. I see myself in a lot of these kids."

We talked about everything from him maybe wanting to have another kid, but his wife not, to what happened to his kids when they came to see him at his Vegas residency. It's a fun, well-rounded interview with one of country music's biggest superstars, and you can hear it on Taste of Country Nights On Demand Episode 42, wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.