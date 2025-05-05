Luke Bryan just threw a jab at Blake Shelton out of nowhere, and it was hilarious.

Bryan was giving a behind-the-scenes look at the setup of his Country Song Came On Tour, which begins May 29 in Bethel, N.Y., when he randomly shot shade at Shelton.

The two are longtime friends.

Bryan is in an empty arena, with no one but a few stage workers present when he hits record.

"Hey y'all, so we're at rehearsal for the Country Song Came On Tour. We got this building just to kind of show everybody what Blake Shelton's ticket sales look like," he jokes.

The joke, of course, is that the arena is empty at the time. To add insult to injury, the "One Margarita" included a sound effect — crickets chirping — to further drive home the point that Shelton's ticket sales are lacking.

Luke Bryan Blake Shelton @LukeBryan, Instagram loading...

Get our free mobile app

The few people that were in the background as Bryan was filming can be heard getting a good chuckle out of the whole situation.

Shelton is on his Friends and Heroes Tour, which kicked off in February and runs through October. There is no tangible evidence that his tour sales are low — this is simply Bryan getting a good ribbing in on his buddy.

The back-and-forth between Bryan and Shelton has gone on for quite some time, even spilling into our very own Taste of Country Nights studios.

Top Blake Shelton Songs: His Greatest Hits + Best Deep Cuts Taste of Country staff opinion, and the commercial success of tracks from Shelton's 12 studio albums were certainly considered in making this list of the top Blake Shelton songs. More than anything, we sought fan input, via sales and direct input. What's your favorite Blake Shelton song, and does it agree with our No. 1?

Below are the The Voice coach's 50 best songs. Lyrical integrity and production were also considered in this ranking. Really it's hard to argue against any of the Top 5, but we understand if there's a debate about placement. Heck, we encourage it!