Luke Bryan is teaming up with BMI, Townsquare Media and more radio broadcasting groups to help raise money for songwriters who have been affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A Salute to the Songwriters will air on more than 100 radio stations nationwide on Saturday (May 16) at 7PM local time.

A three-hour, commercial-free concert event, A Salute to the Songwriters will feature the songwriters behind some of country music's biggest hits — Rhett Akins, Jessi Alexander, Dylan Altman, Clint Daniels, Dallas Davidson, Barry Dean, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Jeff Hyde, Brandon Kinney, Jon Randall and Wynn Varble — performing from their homes while telling stories about the creation of the songs. Other up-and-coming songwriters will also be featured, sharing more about their careers and how the pandemic has affected their livelihoods.

“We’re proud to partner with the country’s leading local radio groups to support the songwriters whose music brings us together in good times and in bad,” says Mike O’Neill, BMI president and CEO, in a press release. “Songwriters are often considered the smallest of small businesses, and like so many small businesses, they are deeply impacted by this pandemic. We’re so grateful that some of BMI’s top country music creators are lending their voices to support this incredibly important cause.”

A Salute to the Songwriters will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was jointly created by the performing rights organizations BMI, ASCAP and SESAC to support songwriters amid pandemic-related shutdowns. Listeners can donate by texting SONGWRITERS to 41444, or via an online donation system.

Fans can tune into A Salute to the Songwriters via Alpha Media, Beasley Media Group, Cox Media Group, Hubbard Broadcasting Inc., Neuhoff Media and Townsquare Media radio stations. Local DJs from each group, including Townsquare's Brian & Crissy from WGNA-FM in Albany, N.Y., will co-host the show with Bryan.