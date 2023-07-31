Luke Bryan Hitches a Ride to Good Times in &#8216;But I Got a Beer in My Hand&#8217; Video [Watch]

Luke Bryan's "But I Got a Beer in My Hand" music video brushes off life's everyday inconveniences and misfortunes with a wink, a smile and a drink raised up high.

The visual treatment pairs with the lyrics of the single, in which Bryan admits he was more than ready to be heartbroken after a breakup — but much to his surprise, after the hammer falls, he's feeling no pain.

"Feelin' this high wasn't part of my plan / Wasn't even gonna try / But I got a beer in my hand," he concludes in his playful, summer-ready song.

It's a breakdown — not a breakup — that befalls the country singer in the music video for "But I Got a Beer in My Hand." After his truck leaves him stranded on a back road in the middle of nowhere, Bryan catches a lucky break when another pickup pulls up and gestures at him to hop into the bed of the truck.

From there, he hitches a ride to a barn party, joins the band onstage and rubs elbows with a room full of partiers who are feeling just as good as he is.

Bryan's luck doesn't change all that much over the course of the video — he loses a poker game in the middle of his night out — but that doesn't get his mood down any. Rather, he cracks open a can of his very own Two Lane Beer and kicks back with a cigar.

With the party scene filmed as a one-take shot, Bryan brings the camera to the front row of his good time, performing directly to the audience throughout his come-back, feel-good night out.

Bryan is currently in the midst of his Country On Tour, which extends through October.

