Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline Bryan, is the ultimate prankster when it comes to keeping things light-hearted in the Bryan household, and sometimes, her husband winds up being the butt of her hilarious jokes.

This time was no different.

On Sunday morning (Aug. 28), Caroline posted on Instagram, sharing a split-screen video of her country star hubby and the married couple's adorable llama, Pekka. The sweet llama is one of several furry friends living on their animal rescue farm, Brett’s Barn, which they created in memory of Caroline’s late infant niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, who died in 2017.

The slow-motion footage Caroline captured shows Bryan in his kitchen munching heavily on his favorite treat of choice, popcorn, as Pekka is outdoors chomping away on a wad of hay in a similar fashion. The side-by-side visuals show just how alike the country superstar and his llama friend resemble each other when they consume food. Once Caroline took notice of her husband’s animalistic-like appetite, it seemed as if she could not unsee it — or resist sharing her newfound revelation with others.

“Evidently Pekka and Luke attended the same etiquette school! @brettsbarn,” Caroline jokingly captioned alongside the video.

"They both don’t give a damn and I LOVE it!" she added below.

Some of the couple’s friends got in on the fun, with Tyler Hubbard’s wife, Hayley Hubbard, sharing a laughing emoji while Jon Pardi’s wife, Summer Pardi, commented with several laughing emojis, writing, "This is amazing.”

It’s likely that Bryan was snacking on a specific line of popcorn, as he recently launched Fendt & Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Popcorn. The delicious product, harvested on Bryan’s farm, was made in partnership with agricultural machinery company Fendt and Tennessee-based Merritt Pop Co. and is only available for a limited time.

Thanks to its quick popularity, the farm-to-family snack — which comes in two flavors, Bold Butter and Chart Toppin’ Churro — has already sold out. That means Fendt and its parent company AGCO plan to donate $25,000 to the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Organization, a promise made on the notion that the popcorn would sell out.

Continuing his support for family farms, Bryan, who is currently on his Raised Up Right Tour, will soon hit the road for his thirteenth annual Farm Tour. The 2022 trek begins Sept. 15 at Highland Farms in Monroeville, Ind., and ends on Sept. 24 at Gar-Lin Dairy in Eyota, Minn. Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock will also appear on the bill for the tour.