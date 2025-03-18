Luke Bryan Got Recognized in Public — For the Wrong Reason

Between his country superstardom and his spot as a judge on American Idol, Luke Bryan is a household name. It only makes sense that fans frequently stop him in public and ask him for a photo or an autograph.

But the singer had a much rarer fan encounter recently: Someone stopped him thinking he was a completely different country star.

Bryan explained how it all went down in a "story time"-style social media video, saying that he and his son Tate were fishing when they stopped at a gas station.

"This kinda big guy, tatted up, he's just staring me down. I'm like, 'Oh yeah, he recognizes me,'" the singer says.

But when he approached Bryan, the man said something surprising: "He goes, 'Man, God dude, you look just like Blake Shelton.'"

He missed the mark — but it's not the most left-field mistake the guy could have made. Shelton and Bryan are both top-tier country stars. They're also often seen together at awards shows and events, and they've both spent time as judges on popular singing shows.

"He said, 'You're not Blake Shelton, are you?'"

"I said, 'I'm not Blake Shelton.' He said, 'You gotta get that all the time,'" Bryan continues.

The kicker was the punchline at the end of their conversation. "He goes, 'Could you imagine what it would be like to have Blake Shelton's money?'" Bryan says, cracking into a big grin.

Read More: What's Luke Bryan's Net Worth?

Of course, Bryan does have some inkling of what it's like to be as rich as Shelton. According to Billboard Boxscore data released in spring 2024, Bryan is at the No. 3 spot on a list of 20 Top-Grossing Country Artists of all time (and oddly enough, Shelton isn't in the Top 20 on this list at all).

Caroline Bryan Luke Bryan Instagram Comment Luke Bryan, Instagram loading...

But the best joke of the whole interaction might be Bryans wife Caroline's, who chimed in in the comments section to say, "I never get called Gwen ...," referring to Shelton's superstar wife Gwen Stefani.