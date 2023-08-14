What’s Luke Bryan’s Net Worth? His Kids Are Curious, Too

Luke Bryan leaves his country music stardom at the door when he's home with his teenage sons, 15-year-old Bo and 13-year-old Tate. The singer says they prioritize normal father-son bonding activities, like fishing, hunting and just hanging out.

Still, the kids are old enough to do some Googling — and to figure out that their dad doesn't have a typical job.

"I mean, they totally understand it now when they start Googling Dad's accomplishments, and reading all the chatter about what the net worth of all this is," Bryan acknowledges in a new interview with People. "You have to sit down and really clarify a lot of stuff with them."

Specifically, Bryan says, he doesn't always use the perks of his superstardom if that would mean giving up his family's sense of normalcy.

"Tate understands that Dad could probably make a call to a roller coaster park and get some fast passes to get on the roller coaster, but we send them on trips to wait in line — it's just balancing," the singer says.

If they're relying on Google alone, Bryan's kids probably don't have an accurate idea of their dad's net worth — that number is notoriously tricky to pin down, since it's tough to have a complete picture of even the biggest celebrity's complete list of assets and debts owed. Some websites have guessed Bryan's net worth at about $160-$170 million, but the accuracy of that is hard to prove.

What is easy to prove, however, is that Bryan is one of country music's highest-paid stars. Forbes pinned his 2019 income at $45.5 million, reporting that — before the COVID-19 pandemic, at least — his tours raked in $1 million per city. His salary is also heavily padded by his role as an American Idol judge, where he brings in $12 million each season.

Though his sons may be curious about his bottom line, Bryan tells People that their bonding time is much more focused on fun family activities.

"They don't know any different. When I get home, they don't care," he relates.

"They don't care if I've sold out 10 shows or whatever. They just want to go hang with Dad and do boy and father-son dad stuff," the star continues. "And it's special when we can all do it together."

Pictures: Luke Bryan Live In Nashville Luke Bryan played Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, Aug. 12. Opening acts included Ashley Cooke, Chayce Beckham and Jackson Dean.