Luke Bryan Calls for Hurricane Michael Prayers

As Hurricane Michael makes its deadly way inland over the Southeast United States, Luke Bryan is urging fans to pray for his loved ones who live in the storm's path.

"Hey everyone. Pray for my people," Bryan tweeted on Wednesday evening (Oct. 10). "So many dear people I know are being affected. My mother and so many friends live in Mexico beach. And now it’s bearing down on Albany and Leesburg."

Michael, a category 4 hurricane, touched down on the Florida Panhandle Wednesday afternoon and quickly made its mark as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S. The storm was recorded at having winds of 155 mph when it hit near Mexico Beach, Fla.

The storm has since downgraded slightly to category 3 as it makes its way across Georgia. But that's still plenty serious, according to Weather.com, which notes that destructive winds will be moving into central Georgia. Bryan, a Georgia native, definitely has valid concern for all his friends and relatives in his home state.

Another Georgian country star, Jason Aldean, posted earlier in the day, noting that his family's vacation spot, St. George Island, Fla., was getting pummeled by the hurricane. "This is our second home," noted the singer. "We are thinking about everyone down there and hope yall are ok!"

For those who'd like to donate funds as well as prayers, a variety of charitable options are available online, including recovery and assistance efforts provided by the Red Cross.