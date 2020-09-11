Luke Bryan can't stay clean in his new commercial for Jockey underwear. The singer and wife Caroline Bryan are preparing for date night as a series of unfortunate events keep sending him back to to the washing machine.

This is the second of two commercials the couple has done for Jockey. In the first they chose their favorite style of underwear for Bryan. This time he's in a T-shirt, much to Caroline's approval — she even tells him to wear it for their date.

Turns out that's a problem, because the "One Margarita" singer is a bit of a slob. A coffee spill, a sandwich accident and some extra loving from his dog Choc all leave him stained and unfit for an evening of romance with his wife of nearly 14 years.

He recovers, only to find out that ... well, just watch:

This is the first time Bryan and his wife have appeared in a television commercial together, but not the first time a country artist has pitched for an underwear brand. In 2016 Blake Shelton did a few commercials for Gildan underwear, including one where an older woman seems impressed by the size of his underwear. "I'd like to see him model them," she says at the end.

Look for Bryan (fully clothed) at the 2020 ACM Awards in Nashville next Wednesday (Sept. 16). The CBS broadcast begins at 8PM ET and he is set to perform his latest No. 1, "One Margarita," from the Grand Ole Opry House. It's one of three venues chosen for the show, which will be hosted by Keith Urban.