Luke Bryan's annual Crash My Playa festival is in full swing down in Mexico, having kicked off Wednesday (Jan. 22). Although the event boasts a number of A-list names, one of the biggest stars of the event is Bryan's mom, LeClaire, who wouldn't dream of missing the fest and is enjoying herself to the fullest amid all the fun.

In a hilarious video posted to Instagram, LeClaire is shown sprawled out in a bubbling spa tub, with multiple beer cans bobbing around her. "Hi, you Luke Bryan fans here for Crash My Party," she says. "Wanna come to Mama Bryan's spa party?"

Unsurprisingly, fans responded in droves, with the majority saying heck yes, they'd be more than happy to party with Mama Bryan. "Why can’t my mother in law be as cool as you," mused one commenter. LeClaire's own daughter-in-law, Luke's wife Caroline, posted wryly, "I'm bringing you tequila."

LeClaire has already established herself as one of the unofficial highlights of her son's annual festival, having shown that she can party harder a rock star just last year. "Who let her out of her cage?!?!?!" posted Caroline in 2019, showing off an Instagram video of LeClaire hanging out at the pool, double-fisted with a couple beers, and grooving with the fans (when not sprinkling beer on their heads).

Crash My Playa 2020 will run through Jan. 25. For the first time since its inception in 2015, the event will be hosted at one sole resort, the Moon Palace Cancun, which features all-inclusive food and drink, 24-hour concierge service, multiple pools and bars—all of which we're sure Mama Bryan is enjoying. The lineup features Jason Aldean in his inaugural Crash My Playa appearance, as well as Old Dominion, Dustin Lynch, Lee Brice, Scotty McCreery, Granger Smith, Jordan Davis, Jon Langston, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, Kendell Marvel and DJ Rock.