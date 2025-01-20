Luke Bryan’s Mom Had a Mishap With Bailey Zimmerman in Mexico

Luke Bryan's mom, LeClaire, was a guest of honor at Crash My Playa 2025, which marked the 10th anniversary of the festival the singer hosts every year in Cancun, Mexico.

That meant pool parties, drinks and fun in the sun.

And nobody knows how to have a good time better than LeClaire — well, except for Crash My Playa performer Bailey Zimmerman.

The two joined forces at the event, and it seems like they became fast friends. LeClaire appears in one photo of a carousel Zimmerman posted to Instagram. In that shot, she's smiling and throwing up peace signs behind the country singer, as they pose in the sun together in front of a crowd of Playa-goers.

LeClaire memorialized her time with Zimmerman on Instagram, too. In one of the two photos she posted, she and Zimmerman pose together in sunglasses, the singer giving the camera the thumbs up with a background of palm trees behind them.

But in a second picture, taken at the same location, it seems like their get-together wasn't entirely without incident. In that photo, they're turned around to show off the seat of LeClaire's pants, which apparently got a little wet when she sat down.

"Cushions were a little wet," she writes. "So still fun."

Zimmerman is a self-proclaimed mama's boy, and grandma's boy — he even bought his grandmother a new car for her birthday last fall — so it's no huge surprise that he would enjoy hanging out with Bryan's mom, too.

But Bryan jokingly wondered whether Zimmerman might take over some other son duties for him since he's already chumming it up with LeClaire.

"Does this mean you get to take over her credits [sic] card," he quips in the comments section.