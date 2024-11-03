Bailey Zimmerman just upped his grandson game, surprising his sweet grandma with a brand-new Cadillac for her birthday.

"Happy birthday to the sweetest soul I know. GRANDMA GOT A NEW CADDY BABY," the singer wrote in the caption of his post, along with several snapshots of his grandmother with her new set of wheels.

"She's actually 77 but I got the balloons wrong hahaha," Zimmerman adds. "Y'all tell her happy birthday in the comments. You deserve the world and more. LOVE YOU SO MUCH GMA."

The "Holy Smokes" singer may not have gotten grandma's age right, but he made up for it with the right present. Many country music fans weighed in on his gesture, and some said it reminded them of their own cherished family memories.

"Your grandma seems like the sweetest lady!!!! Enjoy every moment you have with her ❤️❤️ @bailey.zimmerman so sweet seeing you around your family and help take care of them!! You’re a blessing in this world " commented one fan.

"Living through you, I miss my Grammy everyday 😢 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOUR GMA!!" gushed another fan.

It's been a banner year for Zimmerman. His opening spot on Morgan Wallen’s One Night at a Time tour provided him with a massive platform, cementing his own place in the country music mainstream. His grandma’s new Cadillac is a symbol of this gratitude, and a testament to the strong family values that have always been a big part of this self-proclaimed "mama's boy" persona.

Ziimmerman has been racking up the good deeds lately, including his participation in the recent Concert for Carolina, a Charlotte, N.C. benefit show organized by Eric Church and Luke Combs to aid Hurricane Helene victims.

This charitable concert, hosted at Bank of America Stadium, included major country and rock artists like Sheryl Crow and Keith Urban, drawing a crowd of over 82,000. Zimmerman joined a lineup of impressive performances, contributing to the event’s success in raising over $24 million for hurricane relief efforts.