Luke Bryan’s Mom Gives Hilarious Holiday ‘Infomercial’

One thing you can always count on in Luke Bryan's household is a good dose of (often seriously cornball) humor, which he and his family just love to share with fans. This Thanksgiving (Nov. 28), the fam didn't disappoint—this time, with Bryan's mom LeClaire taking center stage.

While in the kitchen getting the big dinner ready, LeClaire and daughter-in-law Caroline decided to film an Instagram "infomercial"—for a truly bizarre, but apparently valid, chef's utensil.

"Hello," says LeClaire to the camera, with a toothy grin...and wearing a pair of goggles. These aren't just any goggles, however. They're onion goggles, and they serve a specific purpose.

"Do you cry while cutting up onions?" she inquires, before explaining that this is a thing of the past, now that she has onion goggles to solve the problem. She even shows the box they come in (yup, they are real!).

"Only 181 dollars," LeClaire notes. (In the post's comments, Caroline admits they are actually only eight bucks.)

Swipe right on the post to see both LeClaire and Caroline showing off their respective pairs while chopping up an onion—no tears in sight! Luke does not make an appearance in this video, but we're sure he got an eyeful, or at least a lot of onions in his holiday stuffing.

Let's hope the singer fuels up this holiday, because he's got a busy period coming at him that is more likely to make someone cry than onions. He will once again appear as a judge on American Idol in 2020; and starting this winter he'll hit the road, plus aim to release another studio album, his seventh and first since What Makes You Country in 2017.

